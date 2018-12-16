Lakers News: Lance Stephenson Will Continue With Air Guitar Celebration Despite Picking Up Technical Foul

Although questions and criticism have followed Lance Stephenson throughout much of his career, the Los Angeles Lakers spoke highly of the type of player they were getting when he signed a one-year contract this past free agency.

Stephenson is someone LeBron James mentioned to the Lakers front office he wished to have as a teammate, and president of basketball operations Magic Johnson made it clear the team did not expect the 28-year-old to change who he is.

Stephenson fell out of the rotation for a brief stretch of games due to turnover issues but he’s since received regular minutes again. He provided a spark off the bench Saturday night as the Lakers blew out the Charlotte Hornets.

It included Stephenson making a 3-pointer that was followed by his customary air guitar celebration. Only this time, it earned him a technical foul.

Stephenson largely laughed the incident off and explained he celebrated in Miles Bridges’ direction because of their friendship and friendly competition, via Tania Ganguli of the L.A. Times:

“I guess the refs don’t like my little air guitar celebration. … They just gave me a tech. Miles challenged me, so I was just showing him I’m confident. Just a little fun. During the summer we work out at the same place, so we know each other a little bit. We challenged each other all game.”

Stephenson also made it clear he will continue with the celebration:

“Oh, of course. Especially if I’m feeling it.

He finished with 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in 23 minutes off the bench. His effort included an electrifying one-handed slam dunk late in the fourth quarter.

As for his air guitar, Stephenson previously explained there isn’t much meaning behind it and the celebration came to be spontaneously.