Lakers News: Lamar Odom Had 12 Strokes, 6 Heart Attacks During 2015 Coma

During the 2015-16 NBA season, former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. As he was in a coma and placed on life support, he eventually regained consciousness and has since recovered.

Now, at 38-years-old, Odom recently announced his plans to play professional basketball in China. He also shared a workout video of him making jump shots, which was nothing short of encouraging considering his traumatic experience.

With Odom preparing for his next journey, he revealed how close to death he was just two years ago.

During an interview with Kevin Hart, Odom was asked if he was over his drug addiction and if he realizes the situation he put himself, which prompted him to share harrowing details of his recovery, via the Laugh Out Loud Network YouTube channel:

“All my doctors that see me say that I’m a walking miracle. I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was in a coma.”

As Odom returns to the game of basketball, Lakers fans will certainly be rooting for him.

Originally acquired in the Shaquille O’Neal trade to the Miami Heat prior to the 2004-05 season, he helped the Lakers win two championships in three consecutive NBA Finals appearances. Primarily a starter throughout his career, Odom accepted a bench role and won the 2010-11 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

With more teams embracing small-ball these days, Odom was ahead of his time as a 6’10” forward who could handle the basketball and created a path for players like Ben Simmons and Draymond Green. In 14 seasons, he averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

