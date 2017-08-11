Lakers News: 2017 Nike Jerseys Unveiled

The NBA has switched over from Adidas to Nike for their uniforms, and teams are starting to unveil their new looks for the 2017-2018 season. While most aren’t straying too far from their classic look, it is still an update, which is evident in the Lakers new uniforms.

The cut is a bit different from the Adidas jerseys, and sleeved jerseys are rumored to be a thing of the past in favor of the classic sleeveless look. For a historic franchise like the Lakers, the standard color scheme of purple and gold will, of course, remain the same. Here’s a peak at the new uniforms, via the Lakers official Twitter account:

The classics never get old. Introducing our Icon x Nike threads: pic.twitter.com/F7wjwXlF3s — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 11, 2017

While the Lakers general look remains unchanged, they will have some variety in the form of alternate uniforms, including a classic jersey to honor the team’s history in Minneapolis, Minnesota, although those haven’t been unveiled yet. Other alternate jerseys options will almost certainly include the “Sunday Whites”, pictured above, which they have worn since the 2002-2003 season as a tribute to the late, great Chick Hearn. The popular black “Hollywood Nights” jerseys could also return.

The transition to Nike has one other change that will somewhat impact the Lakers, as new rules are rumored to be in place allowing the home team to choose which jersey they would like to wear and the road team then takes the opposite jersey. In the past, jerseys were typically designated “home” or “road”, with every team in the league except for the Lakers using white as their home jersey, with the Lakers instead wearing their classic gold.

This rule effectively ends that trend, as there no longer is a true “home” or “road” jersey since Home teams can now wear whatever they want. The Chicago Bulls have already announced that they plan to wear their red jerseys at home, ditching the white that they have historically worn.