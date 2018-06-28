Lakers News: L.A. Waives Tyler Ennis Before Contract Became Guaranteed For 2018-19 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have waived Tyler Ennis after acquiring him from the Houston Rockets during the 2016-17 NBA season, the team announced.

Appearing in 54 games which included 11 starts during the 2017-18 season, Ennis averaged 4.1 points (42.0 percent shooting from the field and 25.0 percent shooting from the three-point line), 1.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 12.6 minutes.

Ennis’ $1.5 million contract would have been fully guaranteed for the 2018-19 NBA season if he remained on the roster past July 5.

Along with Ennis, the Lakers will have to make decisions on Ivica Zubac’s $1.5 million contract (June 30) and Thomas Bryant’s $1.4 million contract (July 5).

With free agency beginning on July 1, the Lakers have created the necessary cap space for two max-contract players and have been linked to LeBron James, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard (via trade). As Los Angeles is attempting to trade for Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs, there are conflicting reports about James and George.

For president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka, they have established a two-year window for free agency. Waiving Ennis after he spent 1.5 seasons in Los Angeles was the first of many moves as they look to end the rebuilding process.

