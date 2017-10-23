Lakers News: L.A. To Wear ‘Classic’ Minneapolis Jerseys Vs. Wizards

The NBA made the decision to switch its jerseys this season with the league moving from Adidas to Nike. With that switch came other changes, such as the league’s decision to do away with traditional home and away jerseys. Instead, each team would have four jersey designations: Association, Icon, Athlete Mindset, and Community.

The home team can choose whichever jersey it wants, and the road team can then choose any contrasting jersey in its collection. Certain teams, like the Los Angeles Lakers, also have ‘Classic’ jerseys that they can bring out from time to time.

For the Lakers that means the old baby-blue Minneapolis jerseys are making a return as the team announced that they will be wearing them for Wednesday’s home game against the Washington Wizards.

These specific jerseys have always been one of the most popular among fans as the baby-blue and yellow color scheme is such a departure from the well-known Lakers purple and gold. Baby blue has always been a classic jersey color as the University of North Carolina and the Denver Nuggets are known for those colors as well.

One person who will be used to it is rookie point guard Lonzo Ball as he wore the colors during his lone season at UCLA. This will be something of a call back to him, and a nice time for the players who get to wear something different.

Now the question will be whether the Lakers will be able to get a win as the Wizards are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. John Wall and Bradley Beal will be looking to spoil the Lakers’ throwback night.