Lakers News: L.A. All-Time NBA 2K Roster Revealed



The Los Angeles Lakers are viewed by many as the greatest franchise in NBA history. With a list of former All-Stars and Hall of Famers that very few can match, any all-time roster will be absolutely stacked.

This year’s version of NBA 2K will feature all-time rosters for every franchise in the NBA. They made the announcement a couple of weeks ago using a picture of some of the featured Lakers that immediately got fans excited.

Now the folks at NBA 2K have taken the next step as they released a new trailer for the all-time rosters. In addition to the Lakers being prominently featured, the trailer also has appearances from the likes of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen on the Bulls, Allen Iverson and Julius Erving on the 76ers, and Chris Webber on the Kings.

Additionally, NBA 2K also revealed the full rosters for every franchise on their Facebook page and the Lakers team is just as stacked as everyone believed:

Kobe Bryant’s rating was already known as 2K revealed it for his birthday, but the rest of the team is just as dangerous. The Lakers have 11 players with a rating of 90 or better led by Magic Johnson’s 99.

NBA 2K did a great job of not only getting the star players, but also including the very important role players for the Lakers. Guys like Derek Fisher, Michael Cooper, and Jamaal Wilkes were all extremely important to championship teams and fans will also get the opportunity to play for less popular Lakers stars like George Mikan and Gail Goodrich.

NBA 2K18 will be released to the public on September 19 and in addition to the all-time rosters, the current Lakers are also looking much improved with a number of players already having their ratings revealed as well.