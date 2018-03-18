Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Makes NBA Rookie History With Points, Rebounds And Made 3-Pointers

Along with becoming the record holder for most 3-pointers made in a single season by a Los Angeles Lakers rookie, Kyle Kuzma also made NBA history as a first-year player.

He’s the first to ever tally a minimum of 1,000 points, 400 rebounds and 130 made 3-pointers. With 1,032 points and 414 rebounds thus far, Kuzma is one of nine rookies to score at least 1,000 points, and he ranks ninth in rebounds.

Additionally, he joins Elgin Baylor, Magic Johnson and Jerry West as the only Lakers rookies with 1,000 points and 400 rebounds in a season.

Along with setting rookie records for the 2017-18 season, Kuzma has also produced individual performances that put him in the record books. With 31 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he became the first Lakers rookie to ever score at least 30 in a game on Christmas.

That Kuzma has reached this level of success is remarkable for a former No. 27 overall pick in the draft, but he’s oozed confidence since reporting to training camp with the Lakers. Upon setting a Christmas Day record, Kuzma said he wasn’t surprised by the accomplishment.

On the season he’s averaging 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Kuzma ranks third on the team in points and fourth in rebounds. He’s adjusted well to playing small forward of late, filling in for Brandon Ingram while he remains sidelined by a groin strain.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton has commended Kuzma for making an impact on the defensive end, which has been a point of emphasis for the 22-year-old throughout the season.