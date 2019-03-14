Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma ‘Real Sad’ For Brandon Ingram Having Season End Because Of Blood Clot

While the Los Angeles Lakers have dealt with a rash of injuries throughout the season, they’ve paled in serious to the deep venous thrombosis (DVT) that required Brandon Ingram to be shut down for the remainder of the year.

He missed two consecutive games because of right shoulder soreness prior to being ruled out for the rest of the season. The Lakers have not provided any specifics on Ingram’s condition, and he expected to gain more knowledge early this week.

LeBron James pointed to Ingram’s health concern as an example of keeping things in perspective for himself and professional athletes in general. In his first comments since the severity of Ingram’s injury was revealed, Kyle Kuzma expressed his remorse over the situation, via Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group:

“I was real sad. It hits home for me because I know how much Brandon works, I know how bad he wants to be great, I know much he loves the game of basketball. He never sits out at practice, he’s always in the gym. He can’t do nothing for at least, I don’t know how long they said, to be on blood thinners and not do anything — I couldn’t imagine what it’s like so I feel for him every day.”

Complicating matters for Ingram is if the blood clot is to move or become a long-term issue. It recently forced Chris Bosh into retirement, as blood thinners did not solve his condition.

In terms of on-court matters, the trouble arose as Ingram was beginning to play his best basketball of the season. He finished averaging 18.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, both of which were career highs.

Over six games after the All-Star break, Ingram averaged 27.8 points on 57 percent shooting.