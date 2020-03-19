Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Partnering With YMCA Flint To Provide Meals To Seniors Affected By Coronavirus

While Kyle Kuzma and the Los Angeles Lakers remain in quarantine awaiting their coronavirus test results, a large segment of the population remains far more vulnerable than any NBA player.

Extensive testing on this virus shows that it has a far more grave effect on seniors and the elderly than any other group of people. Around the globe, people over the age of 65 have been advised to stay at home.

Kuzma, who is 24 years old and is at the peak of physical health, likely won’t be in bad condition even if he were to test positive. As a result, he is channeling his energy during this time into making sure he can do some good for others less fortunate than him.

Kuzma — who has always taken pride in his Flint, Michigan roots — will be partnering with their YMCA to donate one meal and one snack per day to seniors affected by the virus for a minimum of six weeks starting March 23, according to Bill Oram of The Athletic:

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma says he is partnering with YMCA in Flint, Mich., to donate meals to seniors impacted by coronavirus pandemic. Program will provide dinner & a snack nightly starting March 23 and will run at least 6 weeks. Expected to provide more than 550 meals per week. — Bill Oram (@billoram) March 19, 2020

It’s good to see Kuzma — as well as a host of other NBA players — creating real positive change in their communities during a time of such panic and uncertainty. Kuzma has always done whatever he can to help his hometown, who is dealing with a number of crises right now.

It’s hard to estimate just how long this pandemic will go on, but it’s a positive development that so many NBA players and athletes around the sports world have a need to help people. As fans everywhere await the test results of the Lakers coronavirus tests, Kuzma wanted to make sure that his community was not left behind.