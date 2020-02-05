Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Not Worried About 2019-20 NBA Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching on Feb 6. at 12:00 PM PT.

Between now and then, the Los Angeles Lakers will have to make some decisions, including what they should do with Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma has been a solid but inconsistent piece for the Lakers during the 2019-20 NBA season and his name has been thrown around in countless rumors recently, considering he is the team’s most valuable asset.

The Lakers have been targeting a backup point guard with the name Derrick Rose being brought up more than any. However, the Detroit Pistons asking price is probably higher than anything the Lakers could give for him.

While it seems more likely than not that Los Angeles ends up keeping Kuzma, his name is still being brought up daily, something he surely must be familiar with after the events of last season.

However, Kuzma’s take on the deadline this season is much different. Kuzma said he really does not care whether or not he gets traded because at the end of the day, he’s still getting paid to play basketball, according to Broderick Turner of Los Angeles Times:

“I really don’t care, honestly,” Kuzma said. “I can’t control it. I get traded, I get traded. Don’t matter. I’m still going to play basketball. I’m still going to play the game I love. I’m still going to get paid and I’m still going to play the game.”

Kuzma is also using some advice he learned from Kobe Bryant, who told him that being in trade rumors meant he was good enough to be talked about:

“Kobe use to tell me if they’re not talking about you then you should be worried,” Kuzma said. “And I’m the talk of the town.”

Kuzma is absolutely taking the right approach with regard to the trade deadline as there’s really nothing he can do about it.

If Kuzma wants to stay in Los Angeles, his odds likely increased when Robert Covington – one of the team’s primary targets – was dealt to the Houston Rockets in a four-team, 12-player trade.

The Lakers have a very short amount of time to figure out another deal if they want to make one. But for the most part, the purple and gold seem content with what they have and can use the buyout market to improve the roster if need be.