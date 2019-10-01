Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Not Concerned About Potential Role For 2019-20 NBA Season

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are obviously the two best players on the Los Angeles Lakers but after that, many view Kyle Kuzma as next in line.

However, all three players are forwards and with Davis’ reservations about playing center full-time during the 2019-20 NBA season, questions about Kuzma’s role have arisen.

The most logical role for Kuzma would seem to be as the team’s sixth man off the bench. Kuzma has a scorer’s mentality and could likely feast on opposing team’s second units, but Davis and James will both need a ton of minutes so it also seems possible that Kuzma could see a drop in his overall time on the court.

Figuring out the rotations will be of the utmost importance for head coach Frank Vogel, but Kuzma sounded indifferent about whatever his role may be.

“I don’t really care. I know that for me, I’m going to do what I do on the court,” Kuzma noted at 2019 Lakers Media Day.

“When I get out there, I’m confident, I feel like I’m still one of the best players no matter every time I step on the court. Bench or start, I know I’m an important piece to this team and I know what I want to do for my career and what not.”

There is no doubt that Kuzma is an important piece for the Lakers which is why his injury coming into 2019 NBA training camp is concerning. He’ll miss the first couple weeks of camp and preseason which will make it even tougher to figure out exactly the best way to employ Kuzma and where he fits in the rotation.

One thing that isn’t lacking for Kuzma is his confidence and it’s what makes him great and stand out to fans and the organization. Kuzma puts in the work and effort necessary to succeed and there is no doubt he’ll do so for this Lakers team regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench.

In this league, versatility is extremely important and Kuzma gives the Lakers exactly that. He can play multiple positions, start or come off the bench, and always finds a way to contribute no matter what.

His mindset is ideal as all he’s focused on is contributing to the Lakers in any way possible. Once Kuzma’s healthy, there is no doubt he’ll do exactly that.