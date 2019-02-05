Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Named To 2019 Taco Bell Skills Challenge

Kyle Kuzma was among the eight participants named to the 2019 Taco Bell Skills Challenge, which will take play Feb. 16, otherwise known as All-Star Saturday Night, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

The Los Angeles Lakers second-year forward will be joined by Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

Reigning champion Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn Nets) is unable to defend his title due to injury. For Kuzma, it adds to what figures to be a busy weekend as he was also named to the Rising Stars Challenge for a second consecutive year.

The Taco Bell Skills Challenge is a three-round, obstacle-course competition that tests dribbling, passing, agility and three-point-shooting ability. The event showcases a head-to-head, bracket-style tournament format. First-round matchups will be determined at a later date.

It’s the first even of All-Star Saturday Night, which will air live on TNT, beginning at 5 p.m. PT. The Three-Point Contest and Slam Dunk competition will follow the Skills Challenge.

