Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Thankful For Ambassador Deal With GOAT But Wishes He Wore Smaller Shoe Size

Already signed to an endorsement deal with Nike, Kyle Kuzma joined GOAT last October as their first Brand Ambassador. The contract called for the second-year Los Angeles Lakers forward to represent GOAT on and off the court.

It also allowed for Kuzma to wear rare and highly-coveted Nike sneakers throughout 2018-19 NBA season. That Kuzma joined forces with GOAT was hardly a surprise. A longtime Kobe Bryant fan, Kuzma regularly wore shoes from Bryant’s signature line during his rookie season.

That carried into his sophomore campaign, with select pairs from LeBron James’ Nike line mixed in as well as the Adapt BB. Whether searching for an on-court sneaker or off-the-court style, Kuzma leaned on GOAT to help his search for coveted pairs.

While their resell platform proved to be useful, Kuzma admitted to wishing he was one size smaller, via ESPN’s Nick De Paula:

“I was super excited (about the deal). Just because I knew the platform and database of shoes that GOAT really had. It’s very hard to still get rare shoes. That’s where GOAT came in and swooped me under their wing pretty much. … I wish I was a (size) 14. Just that small difference means a lot to the sneaker world and how companies makes shoes. I would have way more exclusive shoes if I was a smaller size. … Everybody gets the perception that once you get to the league, you can get any shoe you want. I’m sponsored by Nike (but) it’s very hard to still get rare shoes. That’s where GOAT came in. I’m able to wear a whole bunch of awesome shoes and shoes I always wanted as a kid and can have now.”

In addition to receiving and debuting various versions of the Nike Kobe 4 Protro, Kuzma was also involved in the brand’s marketing campaign for the Kobe 1 Protro that released in the colorway Bryant wore when he made a buzzer-beater against the Phoenix Suns during the 2006 NBA Playoffs.

With Nike continuing to explore various avenues with Bryant’s signature line, and support from GOAT, Kuzma is in good standing as the sneaker culture continues to gain steam throughout the NBA.