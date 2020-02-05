Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Extends Partnership With GOAT App

While the Los Angeles Lakers have a rich history of star players on the court who in turn receive lucrative sponsorships off it, Kyle Kuzma blazed a new trail last season by becoming the first Brand Ambassador with the GOAT app.

The contract called for Kuzma to represent GOAT on and off the hardwood. While Kuzma jumped from Nike to Puma ahead of his third season with the Lakers, global platform recently announced an extension of their partnership with Kuzma.

“Kuzma has been an incredible brand ambassador, embodying our core values here at GOAT,” co-founder and CEO of GOAT Group Eddy Lu said.

“We’ve been with him since the beginning of his career and have seen him grow into the great athlete he is today. Kuzma is a key player and part of a legendary team, and we’re happy to play a role in this major year ahead of him.”

The renewed deal calls for the third-year forward to continue representing GOAT on and off the court by wearing apparel and sneakers, which they will provide. Last year Kuzma lauded the platform for being instrumental in his search for limited edition shoes.

Kuzma now will expand on his creative style through GOAT’s newly added apparel and accessories offerings from the world’s best emerging, contemporary and luxury brands. Kuzma will wear brands from Kering Group’s portfolio, including Puma, Balenciaga, Gucci, Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen.

The deal will continue through this season’s most highly anticipated events, such as All-Star Weekend in Chicago, Fashion Week, the NBA Playoffs and 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Kuzma’s extension with GOAT is reflective of the growing popularity and attention given to players’ wardrobe attire when arriving at an arena. It’s an area Kuzma often presses the boundaries in, even if it’s meant being at the expense of jokes from teammates.

GOAT was founded in 2015 in effort to bring trust to the sneaker community. The technology platform has since expanded to offer apparel and accessories from the world’s leading contemporary, avant garde and luxury brands.

Through its unique positioning between the primary and resale markets, GOAT is able to surface styles from the past, present and future, delivering authentic products to over 20 million members across 164 countries.