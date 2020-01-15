Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Emphasizes Maintaining Attitude, Effort For Rest Of 2019-20 NBA Season

Unlike other seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers have experienced minimal drama during the 2019-20 NBA season as they are winning games and seem to genuinely enjoy being around each other both on and off the floor.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have formed arguably the best one-two punch in the league while the rest of the Lakers role players have performed well doing what has been asked of them.

Kyle Kuzma entered his third season as arguably the biggest X-factor for Los Angeles as his ability to score the basketball next to James and Davis is pivotal toward the team’s success. He started out slow as he worked his way back from an offseason injury, but has really come around the past week with Davis sidelined.

After their win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kuzma discussed what things he is looking to focus on for the rest of the season.

“Just trying to be consistent with my attitude and effort, that’s the biggest thing cause that’s the only thing I can really control,” Kuzma said.

“Can’t control shots going in but you control attitude and effort and I think this past trip, both those things were really high and my game kind of reflected from it — the positive vibes.”

On the team’s recent two-game road trip, Kuzma exploded for 26 and 36 points against the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder, showing off his touch on runners and floaters in the lane and his improved three-point shooting. His versatility on the offensive end has been well-documented and with Los Angeles missing their two All-Star players, he put those skills on full display.

In those two games, Kuzma showed why the front office was reluctant to part with him in the Davis trade, but it still remains to be seen if he will be able to keep that kind of productivity going as he has shown how inconsistent he can be at times as well. Against the Cavaliers, he only managed to score 11 points on 5-of-13 shooting to go along with only three rebounds and two assists.

Kuzma has already found himself in the midst of trade rumors as the 2019-20 NBA trade deadline approaches as he is the only attractive trade piece the team has on the roster given his age and contract. Any impact player the purple and gold try to acquire will likely cost them Kuzma, so the front office will need to decide soon.