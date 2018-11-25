Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Compliments LeBron James’ Leadership And Communication

The Los Angeles Lakers have hit their stride after a 2-5 start to the season. They’ve rebounded to win nine of their last 11 games and are in the thick of a competitive Western Conference.

This is in large part due to the work of LeBron James and some of the incredible performances he’s been able to put on in that stretch. Included in that was a 51-point effort in a win against his former Miami Heat team.

However, it’s not just his on court play that has lifted the Lakers. It’s James’ often-praised leadership ability that has allowed the Lakers young core to develop at an expedited rate. “It’s helped a lot. I’ve learned so much in the three months he’s been here.” Kuzma said of James’ presence.

“One of the biggest things he really does on the court is communication on the defensive end. He’s always talking, always directing guys where to go, his leadership ability. I try to pride myself on being a leader. Seeing him and Rondo, they take it to a different level.”

That James is still playing at an elite level in his 16th season not only is a testament to him but further reason to be studied. “Every single day coming in and how to take care of your body, and even on the court, little aspects of the game I’ve never really thought of before,” Kuzma noted he’s learned.

Kuzma is the Lakers’ second leading scorer at 16.2 points per game, which only furthers his point of how James has helped him to succeed early on this season. It’s clear that not only does Kuzma appreciate everything James has done for him off the court, but their fit together on the court is undeniable as well.