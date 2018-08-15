Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Distributes Backpacks With Gifts And School Supplies At...

Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Distributes Backpacks With Gifts And School Supplies At Basketball Camp In Flint, Mich.

By Matthew Moreno -
SHARE
Kyle Kuzma
Jeanna Trotman-Twitter

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma tipped off the inaugural Kyle Kuzma Basketball Camp in his hometown of Flint, Mich., on Wednesday. The three-day camp was open to boys and girls, ages seven to 11, and 12 to 16, with registration coming at no cost.

SHOP NOW: CHECK OUT THE LATEST MERCH 🔥🔥🔥

In addition to providing a learning environment for the participants, Kuzma gave campers a backpack filled with assorted Lakers and general products, as well as school supplies.

The initiative is one that is of great importance to Kuzma. He’s often worked to raise awareness for the water crisis and other challenges the citizens in Flint continue to face. He’s also been involved with various charitable efforts in Los Angeles.

And with that, Kuzma previously stated one goal of his was to make a lasting impact in his hometown. The focus and notion is further example of the remarkable poise and sense of awareness Kuzma has at a young age.

Reporter Jeanna Trotman attended the Kyle Kuzma Basketball Camp and captured an array of highlights from the first day.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.