Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma To Undergo Precautionary MRI On Back

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma did not participate in practice on Thursday, but reported improvement from the back spasms that sidelined him for the contest against the Golden State Warriors.

Despite the optimism, the Lakers said Kuzma is set to undergo a “precautionary” MRI on his back. His availability for this weekend’s back-to-back is currently unclear. Considering the early signs of recovery, there wouldn’t appear to be reason for much concern.

Kuzma has arguably been the biggest surprise for the Lakers this season, as he leads the team with 16.7 points per game. His ability to stretch the floor is huge for a team that otherwise struggles from deep.

In addition to his team-leading scoring, Kuzma is leading with a 37.9 percent shooting from 3-point range while also adding 6.1 rebounds.

The Lakers’ next game is on Saturday on the road against the Denver Nuggets, which suffice to say having Kuzma available for that would be ideal. The team will then return home for a tilt with the Houston Rockets before a three-day break in the schedule.

Kuzma’s time missed marked a first in his young career. In his absence, scoring off the bench will further lie on Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERSNATION FORUM CLUB