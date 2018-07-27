Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Works Out With Celtics Forward Jayson Tatum

The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics have one of the greatest rivalries in sports. One that has spanned decades as the two powerhouse teams battled to rule the NBA.

Their frequent conflicts have created a fued between fans and players alike; there is simply something more on the line whenever the two teams battle. However, it appears that former Lakers star Kobe Bryant and current Celtic wunderkind Jayson Tatum are putting old rivalries aside for the summer.

Bryant, who already had an episode of his show :Detail” focus on Tatum, is helping the promising young wing train in the offseason.

Tatum posted photos of their training to his Instagram account:

While it may be a bit awkward for passionate Lakers and Celtics fans to see the two training together, Tatum is just one of many players that Bryant has tutored.

Tatum, like many of the young players coming into the NBA right now, grew up watching and emulating Bryant, though his father pushed him to study Paul Pierce instead due to their similar levels of athleticism.

In an eye-popping season that saw Tatum emerge as a legitimate Rookie of the Year candidate after being selected with the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, he managed to break one of Bryant’s NBA rookie records.

Tatum’s footwork and ability to hit contested shots have already turned him into a deadly scorer for the Celtics, and Bryant’s genius will certainly turn him into an even more complete player, which is a scary thought for Lakers fans.

Still, the Lakers aren’t without their own core of impressive young players such as Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Kyle Kuzma. With the Celtics on the rise in the East and LeBron James joining the Lakers, there is real hope that we may once again see the Lakers take on the Celtics in the NBA Finals sooner rather than later.

