Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Welcomes Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade Into Retirement

The previous era of NBA superstars are practically all done now that Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade finished up their Hall of Fame careers.

With Kobe Bryant along with the likes of Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Manu Ginobili, Tracy McGrady and others already calling it a career, the last remaining star seems to be Vince Carter who continues to amaze at 42 years old.

Both Wade and Nowitzki went out in style in their final games as well. Wade dropped a triple-double with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists while Nowitzki dropped a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds while knocking down one last fadeaway in the closing seconds.

Following both of their final games, Bryant took to Twitter to congratulate both on their outstanding careers and welcomed each into the Rocking Chair Club:

Playing an entire career with one organization is a testament to who you are as a person @swish41 I loved and hated competing against you. Enjoy retirement my brother you deserve it #rockingchairclub — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) April 11, 2019

Congrats on a GREAT career @DwyaneWade Way to close it out in style my brother. Welcome to the rocking chair club — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) April 11, 2019

Bryant has undoubtedly had many great battles with each player and a ton of memorable moments. He has always enjoyed playing against those who gave him the biggest challenges and these were certainly two of their toughest.

One of the most popular game-winners Bryant ever hit was over Wade in a 2009 regular season game. He also famously scored 62 points in three quarters against Nowitzki’s Dallas Mavericks in 2005. Of course, Nowitzki would get his revenge when the Mavericks swept the Lakers on their way to an NBA championship in 2011.

Players always recognize the other greats who they battled against and Bryant made sure to show his respects to a pair of all-time greats.