Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Wants ‘Solid Starting Five’ With Vanessa Bryant Expecting Fourth Child

Since retiring from the Los Angeles Lakers following the 2015-16 NBA season, Kobe Bryant has lived what feels like a full life.

He’s written two books including one that is already a New York Times Best Seller, won an Oscar for his short film, “Dear Basketball,” and is adding to his family.

Bryant has done it all in the three years since he’s been retired and adding a fourth daughter seems to be going according to plan.

Bryant was a guest on The Ellen Show,where he discussed his family life and what the plan is now that he is set to have four daughters. When he was asked if he wanted another one, Bryant’s answer was perfect to who he is:

“I would go for a solid starting five and just have your own internal basketball team.”

Bryant says that his wife, Vanessa Bryant, has no plans to have another child, but she could change her mind. An all Bryant starting lineup would certainly be a terrifying and competitive one.

In addition, DeGeneres asked Bryant if he’s upset at that fact that he’ll have four daughters soon and no sons. He revealed his wife tried to pressure him into having a son, but he’s perfectly happy with all of his ‘princesses.’

It seems that Bryant is doing rather well in his retirement and it still seems he has no plans of returning to the Lakers in a front office role any time soon.