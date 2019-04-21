Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Reflects On Mentoring Kyrie Irving, FaceTime Call He Received After 2016 NBA Finals

Since Kobe Bryant’s retirement following the 2015-16 NBA season, he has become a mentor to several of today’s NBA superstars in the making.

He’s been seen working with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and most importantly, Kyrie Irving.

Bryant has maintained time and time again that the only connection he wants to the NBA is helping players who reach out to him, and Irving was one of the earliest to do so. The two began their relationship when Bryant was still playing, and it’s his advice that Irving credited for one of his greatest accomplishments: 2016 NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors.

Bryant spoke about his relationship with Irving and provided a great anecdote about how his advice played a role in sparking the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 3-1 comeback to defeat the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, via Sirius XM: