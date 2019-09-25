Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Reacts To Devin Booker’s Double Team During Pickup Games Debate

Before the 2019 NBA offseason comes to an end, there have been a lot of discussions that would normally not be a big deal such as double teams during pickup games.

Recently, there was a video of Devin Booker being angry during a pickup game about being double-teamed which sparked a lot of discussions. If there’s anyone who knows about facing double-teams, it is Kobe Bryant.

Some believe Booker was overreacting and should embrace the double teams as it is likely something he’ll face during the 2019-20 NBA season and beyond. Others felt that it’s an unnecessary move during a time when players are trying to work on their moves and get better. For Bryant, he falls in the camp of the former.

The Knuckleheads Podcast with Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson asked Bryant about double teams during pickup games and it was a typical response from him:

Bryant has always been the ultimate competitor and embraces all challenges at all times. Getting double-teamed was likely an expectation for him — especially at his peak, so he likely just looked at it as another obstacle to overcome and worked on beating it.

Of course, everyone can’t be Bryant and Booker had his reasons to be frustrated. He’s extremely talented and in that same video, he could not be guarded one-on-one by anyone on the other team which is why they resorted to that strategy. He is already viewed as one of the league’s most talented young players and that video was proof why.

Bryant thinking the way he thought is probably the least shocking thing which is why he and the hosts all laughed when he said it. The 41-year-old was built unlike anyone else mentally and very few can replicate that — it’s what made him one of the greatest players of all-time.