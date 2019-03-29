Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Ranks Himself Ahead Of Michael Jordan, LeBron James As Greatest Of All Time

In league circles, there are constant arguments about who the greatest player of all time in NBA history is.

Oftentimes the debate centers around Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James which usually leads to many, including Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson, asking why legend Kobe Bryant is left out.

Regardless, the argument involving Jordan, Bryant, and James is an ongoing one and fans of each will give their opinions as to why they believe their player is the best. One person who has constantly avoided ranking them is Bryan himself. But thanks to an interesting set of circumstances, fans now have his definitive ranking.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden and having to eat cow tongue if he refused to answer, Bryant placed himself at the top of the list between the three:

“I’m the best. Michael’s second best. LeBron’s third best.”

This ranking isn’t any sort of surprise as Bryant was always going to rank himself at the top of the list — that was probably expected by most. It is interesting to note that Bryant ranked Jordan second ahead of James meaning he believes the latter still has work to do to get on his and Jordan’s level.

What really made the video itself entertaining was Bryant strongly considering eating the cow tongue. For a moment, it felt as if he really was going to refuse to answer the question and take on the cow tongue before relenting at the last minute.

Of course, as the only active player, James still has the opportunity to close the gap and maybe even surpass Bryant and Jordan. If he is able to lead the Lakers out of the worst slump in franchise history and back to a championship, it will certainly strengthen his argument.