Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Public Memorial Set For Feb. 24 At Staples Center

On Jan. 26, 2020, nine lives were tragically lost in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA that included Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant.

Since then, the world has come together to pray for the families involved.

As the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA have honored Bryant, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti has been working on a memorial service to honor the nine lives.

The Staples Center reportedly will be hosting a public memorial for the nine lives lost on Feb. 24, according to Richard Winton of Los Angeles Times:

Los Angeles will host a public memorial Feb. 24 at Staples Center for Kobe Bryant and eight others killed last month in a helicopter crash, two sources familiar with the event told The Times on Thursday.

However, timing and ticket information are not available at this time:

Planning for the massive event is underway. Staples Center has previously hosted memorials for artists Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle. Information about timing and tickets for the ceremony was not immediately available.

More details as it becomes available.