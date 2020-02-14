Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Named Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020 Finalist
Harrison Hill-USA TODAY
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant named Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020 finalist, it was officially announced on Feb. 14.

Along with Bryant, San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan and Minnesota Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett were named one of the eight finalists.

The inductees will later be unveiled at the Final Four in April.

Originally the No. 13 pick in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, a 17-year-old Bryant was eventually traded to the Lakers for Vlade Divac.

During Bryant’s 20 seasons with the Lakers, he won five NBA championships.

With the Lakers retiring Bryant’s Nos. 8 and 24 jerseys during the 2017-18 season, his next stop was always Springfield once he became eligible.

Unfortunately on Jan. 26, Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and seven lives were lost in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. His public memorial is set for Feb. 24.