Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Named Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020 Finalist

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant named Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020 finalist, it was officially announced on Feb. 14.

Along with Bryant, San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan and Minnesota Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett were named one of the eight finalists.

The inductees will later be unveiled at the Final Four in April.

Originally the No. 13 pick in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, a 17-year-old Bryant was eventually traded to the Lakers for Vlade Divac.

During Bryant’s 20 seasons with the Lakers, he won five NBA championships.

Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles #Lakers: 5X NBA champion,

2X NBA Finals MVP,

1X NBA MVP,

18X NBA All-Star,

4X NBA All-Star Game MVP,

11X All-NBA First Team,

9X NBA All-Defensive First Team,

2X NBA scoring champion,

1X NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion,

1X Oscars winner,

& 1X Emmy winner.

With the Lakers retiring Bryant’s Nos. 8 and 24 jerseys during the 2017-18 season, his next stop was always Springfield once he became eligible.

Unfortunately on Jan. 26, Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and seven lives were lost in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. His public memorial is set for Feb. 24.