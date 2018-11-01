Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Loved Watching ‘Real’ Derrick Rose Score 50 Points

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers won a much-needed game against the Dallas Mavericks, but a lot of the attention was on Derrick Rose and the big night he had.

With early success highlighted by the 2011 NBA MVP Award, injuries unfortunately derailed Rose’s future Hall-of-Fame career with the Chicago Bulls.

Now 30 years old and serving as the Minnesota Timberwolves sixth man, Rose had a vintage performance against the Utah Jazz with 50 points (career high), 4 rebounds and 6 assists in 41 minutes.

As James called his former teammate a ‘superhero’ after the game, Kobe Bryant congratulated Rose on Twitter:

It’s about damn time the real @drose stood up. LOVE seeing you back my brotha #noletup #beU — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) November 1, 2018

Over the last four seasons, Rose has only played 97 games for three different teams (New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Timberwolves). Considering all that Rose has gone through, it was not a surprise how emotional he was and his performance will inspire future generations.

Outside of Rose’s 50-point performance, he has played extremely well and showed flashes of his former self throughout the 2018-19 NBA season. Against the Lakers, he recorded 11 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in 29 minutes.

With Jimmy Butler reportedly trying to force a trade by sitting out now, Rose should receive plenty of minutes from head coach Tom Thibodeau. For any player, it is all about opportunity and Rose will be looking to prove his long-time supporters right with more vintage performances.