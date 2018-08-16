Lakers News: Kobe Bryant’s $6 Million Investment In BodyArmor Now Worth $200 Million

After Kobe Bryant suffered a ruptured Achilles during the 2012-13 season, it gave him an opportunity to think about life after he was done suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers.

One of Bryant’s very first moves came during the 2013-14 season when he started his new company Kobe Inc. and invested $6 million into the sports drink company, BodyArmor. Less than five years later, Coca-Cola announced they have purchased a minority stake in BodyArmor.

As a result, Bryant’s investment is now worth $200 million, according to Darren Rovell of ESPN:

Bryant made his first investment in the brand, for roughly 10 percent of the company, in March 2014, putting in a total of roughly $6 million over time. Based on the valuation of the Coca-Cola deal, his stake is now worth approximately $200 million, sources told ESPN.

Along with the business success, the 39-year-old won an Oscar Award for best animated short film and a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Post-Produced Graphic Design for “Dear Basketball” in just the last five months.

While some athletes struggle once they retire, Bryant has successfully found a new passion and continues to dominate his space. However, he continues to stay involved with the game by giving advice or even working out with the next generation of players like young Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

When LeBron James announced he would sign with the Lakers in free agency, it sparked some lighthearted talk — or joking — that perhaps Bryant would come out of retirement to pursue a sixth championship that would tie him with Michael Jordan.

Shaquille O’Neal even went so far as to publicly state his former teammate intended to do as much. Although it would certainly be entertaining, Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, quickly dismissed the idea.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.