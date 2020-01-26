Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant reportedly has died in a helicopter crash outside of the city, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Gianna Bryant, Bryant’s second-oldest daughter, reportedly was also aboard along with another parent and teammate, according to Wojnarowski.

The NBA reportedly sent an email to their employees confirming the deaths of Bryant and his daughter, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

TMZ/TMZ Sports were the first to report Bryant was one of five people killed in the crash with numerous sources eventually confirming the news.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva later stated there were nine people on the helicopter but did not confirm the multiple reports.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/P88GwIwmYV — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with Vanessa Bryant and her daughters.

More details as it becomes available.