Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Describes Mamba Mentality In Preview Of New Five-Shoe Nike Collection



Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has always been an advocate of a creative side, using outlets such as Kobe Inc. and Nike to describe the thought process behind his genius. When taking the court, Bryant would transform his game towards the ‘Mamba Mentality’, ready to take over a game at a moment’s notice.

This ‘Mamba Mentality’ captivated NBA arenas on countless nights, as Bryant would will himself and the Lakers to victory. The 18-time All-Star received a plethora of awards and accomplishments throughout his career, while earning the nod as one of the most clutch players in NBA history.

Bryant took to Facebook to announce the release of his new shoe collaboration with Nike, a five-shoe collection based on color schemes that are open to interpretation. During the video, Bryant alluded to the ‘Mamba Mentality’ and tried to accurately define it:

“‘Mamba Mentality’ is a constant quest to find answers. It’s that infinite curiosity to want to be better, to figure things out. ‘Mamba Mentality’ is you’re going, you’re competing. You’re not worried about the end result. You’re not worried about what people may say, you’re not worried about disappointing others. You’re not worried about any of that. You’re just focused on being in the moment. That’s what ‘Mamba Mentality’ truly is.”

The ‘Black Mamba’ turned into an inspiration for a line of apparel in collaboration with Nike, as it turned into somewhat or an alter ego. Bryant’s determination and preparation throughout his 20-year career was truly special, as it often left teammates and opponents in awe of his capabilities.

Referred to as the Kobe A.D., the five-shoe collection capitalizes on the different color schemes in order to visually represent how to connect emotions. Bryant stated that no particular thought was attached to a color, but rather left it open to interpretation of the consumer.

The five different colors are also being linked to five different attributes of a player, involving how they can propel themselves forward through improvements. Bryant also alluded to LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, stating that their preparation and desire to be great coincides with that of the ‘Mamba Mentality’.

The five-shoe collection is set to release on Aug. 24, paying homage to Bryant’s different tenures as both No. 8 and No. 24.