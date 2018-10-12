Lakers News: Key To City Presented On Magic Johnson Day In Las Vegas

For the Los Angeles Lakers, the city of Las Vegas has almost served as a second hometown for the team. Some have even referred to it ‘Los Angeles East.’

Every summer, Lakers fans pack the Thomas & Mack Center for their Summer League games, giving them a home-court advantage while most other teams can barely fill half of the arena. The Lakers have also held a preseason game in the city for numerous seasons.

That was the case on Wednesday when the Lakers faced the Golden State Warriors at the T-Mobile Arena. At halftime, Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson was presented with a key to the city.

Congratulations to @MagicJohnson on being presented with the key to the city! pic.twitter.com/gKipjx4LSA — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 11, 2018

Additionally, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman proclaimed Oct. 10 ‘Magic Johnson Day.’ The city also held a ‘Magic Johnson’s Showtime’ pop-up concert the day before which included a performance by long-time Lakers fan Snoop Dogg.

Magic is one of the most influential people in all of sports and entertainment. His business acumen may have even surpassed his accomplishments on the basketball floor as the leader of the ‘Showtime’ era Lakers. This is another well-deserved acknowledgement and accomplishment for Magic.

