Lakers News: Kevin Love Wished LeBron James Well, Said He Loved Him

The NBA was turned on its head when the news came out that LeBron James agreed to a four-year contract to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. The move immediately lifted the Lakers from promising young team, to contender in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.

On the other end, however, is James’ old team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The cupboard there isn’t completely bare as Kevin Love has remained an All-Star and now stands to take on a bigger load.

Love was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated and discussed exactly how he found out that James had become his former teammate, and what message he sent:

“I was actually in Montauk. I was in the Hamptons and I was sitting next to a couple really good friends, and I just looked down at my phone and said ‘Oh, Bron just signed a $154 million contract with the Lakers. I said ‘OK, gotta make a few calls.’ So I stepped out and that was that. Texted him later that night, told him I loved him, told him I appreciated him and good luck.”

It is great to see players being appreciative of each other and their time together. James and Love won a championship together in 2016 and surely grew pretty close during their four years together in Cleveland.

Now James’ attention has turned to the young Lakers as he looks to return the franchise to its former glory. With new veterans being brought in, and the Lakers’ core continuing to improve, James will have to work hard to bring everyone together in hopes of competing for a championship.

Love, on the other hand, will have much different expectations as the Cavaliers look to recover from losing their greatest player in franchise history.

