Lakers News: Kevin Durant Passes Kobe Bryant For 7th On NBA’s All-Time Three-Pointers Made Playoff List

In the Game 3 loss to the Houston Rockets in 2019 NBA playoffs conference semifinals, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant surpassed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for seventh on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers made playoff list.

After making six three-pointers, Durant now sits at 297, which is five ahead of Bryant’s 292. Making things even more impressive for him is that he has gotten to this level in just 136 playoff games compared to Bryant’s 220. Obviously, Durant is known for his shooting ability so him getting to this level comes as no surprise.

The 30-year-old is also knocking down three-pointers this postseason at an unbelievable 43.8%, the second-highest percentage in his career and just behind 44.2% in 2017.

Coincidentally, Bryant was not the first Laker that he passed on this list during this run. Derek Fisher was the first player he passed in the playoffs to move up to ninth. He would then pass Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith before moving ahead of Bryant.

At the rate Durant is shooting and with possibly the Western Conference Finals and 2019 NBA Finals remaining, he may not be done with his ascension as Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller (320) and San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili (324) are within striking distance.

There is still one current Laker who is ahead of him on the list as LeBron James sits third with 370 three-pointers — just ahead of Klay Thompson who is fourth with 326.

At the top of the list is another of his teammates as Stephen Curry has an unreal 410 three-pointers in just 99 playoff games followed by Milwaukee Bucks legend Ray Allen who has 385 to his name.