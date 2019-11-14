Lakers News: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s X-Rays Negative, Will Be Re-Evaluated

Through the first 10 games of the 2019-20 NBA season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has struggled to say the least in his third season with the Los Angeles Lakers now.

While the Lakers were 8-2 heading into the Golden State Warriors game, some of the attention has been on Caldwell-Pope’s 23.8 percent shooting from the three-point line.

As Caldwell-Pope continued to struggle against the Warriors (six points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field), he unfortunately suffered an injury late in the fourth quarter.

Following the team’s 120-94 win, Caldwell-Pope’s X-rays returned negative, but his ankle will be re-evaluated on Nov. 13 (tomorrow), according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

The Lakers say X-rays on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s left ankle came back negative. He felt pain on the inside of his ankle when he planted going in for a late score. He’ll be re-evaluated tomorrow. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 14, 2019

Although Caldwell-Pope has been heavily criticized and rightfully so, it should never be to the point where one is wishing a significant injury to him or any other player.

As Caldwell-Pope will be re-evaluated soon, head coach Frank Vogel has slowly decreased his minutes. Prior to the Warriors game, he only played 12 total minutes in the team’s two games against the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns.

At this time, it is unclear what Caldwell-Pope’s role is right now. With Alex Caruso earning minutes and Rajon Rondo making his debut against the Suns, there is a scenario where the 26-year-old is out of Vogel’s rotations.

Should Caldwell-Pope miss time, Troy Daniels should be available to fill his role. While Daniels suffered a recent knee injury against the Raptors, he has been available to play.