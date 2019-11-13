Lakers News: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s X-Rays Negative, Will Be Re-Evaluated

Through the first 10 games of the 2019-20 NBA season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has struggled to say the least in his third season with the Los Angeles Lakers now.

While the Lakers were 8-2 heading into the Golden State Warriors game, some of the attention has been on Caldwell-Pope’s 23.8 percent shooting from the three-point line.

As Caldwell-Pope continued to struggle against the Warriors (six points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field), he unfortunately suffered an injury late in the fourth quarter.

Following the team’s 120-94 win, Caldwell-Pope’s X-rays returned negative, but his ankle will be re-evaluated on Nov. 13 (tomorrow), according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

The Lakers say X-rays on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s left ankle came back negative. He felt pain on the inside of his ankle when he planted going in for a late score. He’ll be re-evaluated tomorrow. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 14, 2019

More details as it becomes available.