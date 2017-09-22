Lakers News: Julius Randle Comments On How Offseason Workouts Will Help Him On The Court

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Julius Randle possesses skills that not many players in the league have, as with his size and build he still has an ability to handle the ball and take it coast to coast.

But one thing Randle struggled a bit with last season was his conditioning, as he could get the ball up and down the court, but only in short spurts. Conditioning was the main thing Randle focused on this offseason, completely transforming his body to be in better playing shape for the season.

In a recent interview with Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Randle commented on his offseason workouts and how it will help him on the court this season, also adding that he didn’t expect to see results as quickly as he did:

“If I can play without getting tired, just run up and down the court and use my physical strengths and natural attributes [and] my physical gifts, and do it on a constant basis without getting tired, I feel like that’s my advantage […] My trainer did a good job pushing me,” Randle said. “The results, they just happened. I didn’t expect them to happen that fast, but they did.”

This upcoming season will be a big one for Randle as he is set to be a restricted free agent for the first time next summer, so if he has a big year he could be in for a big payday either with the Lakers or elsewhere.

There have also been reports about Randle improving his jump shot this offseason, expanding it to the three-point line which would be a big addition to his game as defenders would not be able to sag off him anymore. That would ultimately allow Randle to do what he really wants to do, which is get to the basket.

The Lakers report to training camp in just a few days, so Laker fans will get a chance to see the new and improved Randle back on the court real soon.