Lakers News: Jud Buechler Joins David Fizdale’s Knicks Coaching Staff

The 2018 NBA Finals are in progress between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for what is expected to be an extremely busy offseason.

As the storied franchise is currently working out prospects for the 2018 NBA Draft, all of the attention is naturally on free agency.

With president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka creating a pathway for two max-contract free agents, they will also have to address a change to head coach Luke Walton’s coaching staff.

After being in ‘serious talks’ to join the New York Knicks in late May, assistant coach Jud Buechler is officially joining head coach David Fizdale’s coaching staff for the 2018-19 NBA season as announced by the team:

The New York Knicks announced today that Keith Smart, Jud Buechler, Pat Sullivan and Royal Ivey have been hired as assistant coaches. They join the team as part of new head coach David Fizdale’s coaching staff.

Fizdale released the following statement about Buechler and his new coaching staff:

“We’re thrilled to have this diverse group of high character coaches join the Knicks,” said Fizdale. “They are highly motivated and bring a wealth of basketball experience that will be a great fit in developing and building this team. All four coaches are tireless workers, reliable teammates and share the same intense passion to win.”

Buechler, who is a three-time champion with the Chicago Bulls as a player, was a part of Walton’s coaching staff since the 2016-17 season. Along with helping the Lakers improve by 18 games over the past two seasons, the 49-year-old is best known for leading the team to the 2017 Las Vegas Summer League championship.

With an open position, it will be interesting to see how the Lakers fill Buechler’s role. Although Walton made great strides as the team’s head coach in just his second season, he remains one of the league’s youngest coaches and adding experience is always welcomed.

