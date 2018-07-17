Lakers News: Josh Hart Wins 2018 Las Vegas Summer League MVP Award

Josh Hart has won the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League Most Valuable Player award. This came after Hart, unsurprisingly, dominated Summer League and helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Hart was the No. 30 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft where he played well in his rookie season, gathering eight double-doubles and starting 23 games.

The 23-year old, in his second year at Summer League, was only supposed to play one or two games. However, with Hart playing so well, he was given the opportunity and is averaging 24.2 points and 5.2 rebounds on 47 percent shooting from the field.

This now has begun a streak of Lakers winning the MVP award at the Las Vegas Summer League.

Lonzo Ball won last year’s award after he and Kuzma led the Lakers to the championship game. Kuzma also won the Summer League Finals MVP after scoring 30 points in the championship game.

Now, Hart, Alex Caruso, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, and Xavier Rathan-Mayes will look to extend the team’s Summer League dominance in the championship game.

The Lakers also played and beat the Blazers last year. With a win in the game, the Lakers would extend their Summer League winning streak to 13 games and could be the first team to win back-to-back championships.

