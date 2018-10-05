Lakers News: Josh Hart Wears Kirk Gibson Dodgers Jersey To Show ‘Some Love’

While the Los Angeles Lakers are nearing the end of their preseason schedule and closing in on the start of their 2018 campaign, the Dodgers have just begun the MLB postseason and their march toward ending a 30-year World Series drought.

The Lakers haven’t gone without a championship for nearly as long, but their drought nevertheless has been previously unchartered territory for the storied franchise. And with LeBron James now leading the team, the Lakers expectations similar to the Dodgers’.

Both organizations stand as the preferred choice by Angelenos, and they’ve developed a friendly relationship over the years. The Dodgers annually host Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium, and Dodgers players are often found at Staples Center during their offseason.

With the Lakers playing on the same night as the Dodgers opening their National League Division Series, Josh Hart took the opportunity to pay homage by wearing a Kirk Gibson jersey.

Hart explained it was a sign of support and admitted he’s coming around to rooting for the the Dodgers despite being a Maryland native, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“They’ve got a big game tonight. Maybe I can bring them a little luck, hopefully get a win. … I haven’t fully converted yet but I mean, I’m embracing the L.A. sports town. Gotta show them some love.”

Hart was on hand for Lakers Night this year to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium. Had he pursued a career in baseball instead of basketball, Hart told LakersNation.com it would’ve been as a starting pitcher.

