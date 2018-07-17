Lakers News: Josh Hart, Svi Mykhailiuk Named To 2018 All-NBA Summer League Teams

After being voted the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League MVP, Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart headlines the 2018 All-NBA Summer League First Team.

The No. 30 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft averaged 24.2 points (47.1 percent shooting from the field), 5.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in six games.

Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr., New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton and Milwaukee Bucks center Christian Wood join Hart on the first team.

Along with Hart, his teammate and guard Svi Mykhailiuk headlines the 2018 All-NBA Summer League Second Team.

The No. 47 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft averaged 17.7 points (50.6 percent shooting from the field and 42.9 percent shooting from the three-point line), 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in six games.

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, Portland Trail Blazers guard Wade Baldwin IV, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young join Mykhailiuk on the second team.

With Hart and Mykhailiuk receiving All-NBA Summer League honors, they will look to help the Lakers win back-to-back championships against the Blazers, which would be a first in league history.

