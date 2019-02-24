Lakers News: Josh Hart ‘Soon To Be 100’ Percent Following PRP Injection

The Los Angeles Lakers have come out of the All-Star Break in an uneven fashion, beating the Houston Rockets and then following it up with a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Josh Hart, who has been dealing with knee tendinitis for quite some time now, looked like his old self against the Rockets but clearly struggled against the Pelicans.

Hart has been a solid role player and, at times, a starting-caliber player for the Lakers. But since his injury, Hart has looked like a shell of himself.

His three-point percentages have fallen off a cliff, his defense isn’t what it was, and he just looks a step behind the opposing team. He received a PRP injection prior to All-Star Break.

The hope was that, combined with rest, would lead to Hart returning to form, which is something he knows will take time, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“It’s better. I mean, the PRP isn’t a magical thing where I get injected with it and everything’s good and I’m 100 percent. I’m getting better, I’m continuing to do the rehab, and hopefully soon to be 100.”

Hart’s injury has clearly affected what many believe is the best part of his game: his jump shot. In October, Hart shot 40.5 percent from three, in November that number was 37.5, and in December it was 38.4.

The first we heard of this injury was in January, a month where Hart made just 22.7 percent of his threes. And in the five games he’s played in the month of February, he is yet to even make one.

Hopefully, Hart’s PRP injection works sooner rather than later. If Hart can get back to his old self and shoot a percentage from three similar to that of the beginning of the year, this Lakers team will just add another desperately needed three-point shooter.

