Lakers News: Josh Hart Headlines Summer League Roster

Lakers News: Josh Hart Headlines Summer League Roster

By Matthew Moreno -
SHARE
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced their 2018 Summer League roster, which has Miles Simon serving as head coach. Thomas Bryant, Alex Caruso and Josh Hart represent the most-experienced players of the 14-member team.

As expected, 2018 NBA Draft picks Moritz Wagner and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk were included on the roster. Isaac Bonga may join the group, but the Lakers cannot finalize their trade with the Philadelphia 76ers until July 6.

Included on the team are recently-reported signings Joel Barry II, Nick King and Malik Newman, among others. Overall, the roster is comprised of eight guards, four forwards and two centers.

The Lakers previously ruled out Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma for Summer League action this year, which entails games in Sacramento and the more customary Las Vegas setting.

Los Angeles is among four teams participating in the inaugural California Classic Summer League.

Games at the Golden 1 Center are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, July 2, 3 and 5, respectively. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Summer League begins Friday, July 6, though the Lakers don’t play until Saturday, when they face the 76ers.

The Las Vegas format will feature a playoff after each team plays three games to determine seeding. This year marks the first time all 30 teams are participating in the Las Vegas Summer League. The Lakers will take the court as defending Summer League champions.

L.A. will hold their first practice on Friday, June 29, at the UCLA Health Training Center. Complete Lakers Summer League roster included below.

PlayerPositionHeightWeightPrior to NBA/CountryYearsLast Team
Joel Berry IIG6'0195 lbs.North Carolina/USARNorth Carolina
Stephen BranchG6'5210 lbs.West Georgia/USARSouth Bay Lakers
Thomas BryantC6'10245 lbs.Indiana/USA1Lakers
Jeffrey CarrollG6'6210 lbs.Oklahoma State/USAROklahoma State
Alex Caruso
G6'5185 lbs.Texas A&M/USA1Lakers
Josh HartG6'5215 lbs.Villanova/USA1Lakers
Demarcus HollandG6'4180 lbs.Texas/USARSouth Bay Lakers
Nick KingF6'7225 lbs.Middle Tennessee State/USARMiddle Tennessee State
Sviatoslav MykhailiukF6'8205 lbs.Kansas/UkraineRKansas
Malik NewmanG6'3190 lbs.Kansas/USARKansas
Malik PopeF6'10220 lbs.San Diego State/USARSan Diego State
Xavier Rathan-MayesG6'4210 lbs.Florida State/Canada1Westchester Knicks
Moritz WagnerC6'11245 lbs.Michigan/GermanyRMichigan
Johnathan WilliamsF6'9230 lbs.Gonzaga/USARGonzaga

Medium Large is looking to add motivated individuals with big dreams and a big appetite for success to our LakersNation.com direct sales team based in Los Angeles or Orange County. If you love sports, know digital sales, and can throw your weight behind an aggressive commission based opportunity than we would love to talk to you. Please apply at: http://mediumlarge.la/?jobs=1576. If you meet our criteria we will be in touch!