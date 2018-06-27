Lakers News: Josh Hart Headlines Summer League Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced their 2018 Summer League roster, which has Miles Simon serving as head coach. Thomas Bryant, Alex Caruso and Josh Hart represent the most-experienced players of the 14-member team.

As expected, 2018 NBA Draft picks Moritz Wagner and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk were included on the roster. Isaac Bonga may join the group, but the Lakers cannot finalize their trade with the Philadelphia 76ers until July 6.

Included on the team are recently-reported signings Joel Barry II, Nick King and Malik Newman, among others. Overall, the roster is comprised of eight guards, four forwards and two centers.

The Lakers previously ruled out Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma for Summer League action this year, which entails games in Sacramento and the more customary Las Vegas setting.

Los Angeles is among four teams participating in the inaugural California Classic Summer League.

Games at the Golden 1 Center are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, July 2, 3 and 5, respectively. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Summer League begins Friday, July 6, though the Lakers don’t play until Saturday, when they face the 76ers.

The Las Vegas format will feature a playoff after each team plays three games to determine seeding. This year marks the first time all 30 teams are participating in the Las Vegas Summer League. The Lakers will take the court as defending Summer League champions.

L.A. will hold their first practice on Friday, June 29, at the UCLA Health Training Center. Complete Lakers Summer League roster included below.

Player Position Height Weight Prior to NBA/Country Years Last Team Joel Berry II G 6'0 195 lbs. North Carolina/USA R North Carolina Stephen Branch G 6'5 210 lbs. West Georgia/USA R South Bay Lakers Thomas Bryant C 6'10 245 lbs. Indiana/USA 1 Lakers Jeffrey Carroll G 6'6 210 lbs. Oklahoma State/USA R Oklahoma State Alex Caruso

G 6'5 185 lbs. Texas A&M/USA 1 Lakers Josh Hart G 6'5 215 lbs. Villanova/USA 1 Lakers Demarcus Holland G 6'4 180 lbs. Texas/USA R South Bay Lakers Nick King F 6'7 225 lbs. Middle Tennessee State/USA R Middle Tennessee State Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk F 6'8 205 lbs. Kansas/Ukraine R Kansas Malik Newman G 6'3 190 lbs. Kansas/USA R Kansas Malik Pope F 6'10 220 lbs. San Diego State/USA R San Diego State Xavier Rathan-Mayes G 6'4 210 lbs. Florida State/Canada 1 Westchester Knicks Moritz Wagner C 6'11 245 lbs. Michigan/Germany R Michigan Johnathan Williams F 6'9 230 lbs. Gonzaga/USA R Gonzaga

