Lakers News: Josh Hart Does Not Plan On Sitting Out Any Summer League Games

The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off the Summer League slate on Monday night with a 98-93 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Though they failed to get the win, the Lakers got good contributions from draft picks Moe Wagner and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk. Their best player, however, was undoubtedly second-year guard Josh Hart.

Hart finished with 23 points to go along with four assists and three rebounds. He also hit four of his seven shots from three-point range as he showed himself to be at another level than most others on the floor.

Often times players wind up sitting out portions of Summer League after a game or two if they are clearly superior to the rest of the players. The Lakers did that with Brandon Ingram last year, but Hart plans on suiting up all summer via Lakers.com:

“I haven’t heard that I’m not, so I plan on playing. I’m here to compete. That’s what I’m going to talk to those guys about. You go through months of working out by yourself or working out with one or two guys, you get the opportunity to go out there and play five-on-five, and I didn’t like the way I played, so I want to get back out there. I’m going to talk to Luke, Magic, RP, whoever I have to talk to, to get out there.”

You can tell that Hart is passionate about being out on the court and improving his game. There is no substitute for actual game time and Hart wants as much as he can get. He wasn’t happy with his performance but will have plenty of opportunities to address that moving forward.

The Lakers finish out the California Classic with games against the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors on Tuesday and Thursday before heading to Las Vegas to defend their Summer League championship starting Saturday.

