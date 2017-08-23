Lakers News: Jordan Clarkson Unhappy With His NBA 2K18 Rating



With the NBA season just around the corner, the new video game NBA 2K18 is set to be released on Sept. 19. Los Angeles Lakers players have begun tweeting out their rating for the game, as rookie Lonzo Ball is an 80 while Kyle Kuzma is a 72 and Josh Hart is a 70.

Lakers fourth-year guard Jordan Clarkson is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro, so he was hoping to receive a respectable rating.

Last season averaged 14.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 44.5 percent from the field, 32.9 percent from three-point range and 79.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Clarkson recently tweeted out his rating from his personal Twitter account, and it seemed as if he was satisfied as he thanked the digital marketing director of the game, Ronnie Sing, also known as “Ronnie 2K.”:

While the original tweet looked as if he was excited about his rating, that ended up not being the case as he sent out a couple more tweets calling out the game (ADVISORY WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE):

weakass video game that why i dont play that shit — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) August 23, 2017

😂😭😂😭 — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) August 23, 2017

While Clarkson may not be happy with his 77 rating, he will have a chance to improve it with his play on the court as NBA 2K updates their ratings weekly.

After starting for much of his first two seasons Clarkson came off the bench last season and developed into one of the better sixth men in the league. His role expanded after Lou Williams was traded and will continue to expand this year as president of basketball operations Magic Johnson recently challenged Clarkson to win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

One aspect of his game that he said he would like to improve on is defense as he and the team as a whole struggled on that end of the floor the last couple seasons.