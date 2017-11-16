Lakers News: Jordan Clarkson Says Team Needs To ‘Just Keep Shooting’

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are not a good three-point shooting team, as they currently rank dead last in the NBA, knocking down just 28.8 percent of their threes.

The only player on the team shooting higher than 33 percent from three is Jordan Clarkson, who is currently at 38.3 percent, which is actually a career-high rate for the guard.

The Lakers struggled once again from deep in Wednesday’s 115-109 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, as they made just three of their 27 three-point attempts, which comes out to 11.1 percent.

Clarkson, who is by far the team’s best shooter right now, offered a possible solution to the Lakers shooting woes in his postgame interview Wednesday night.

“Just keep shooting,” Clarkson said. “We just have to find a rhythm. That’s how it’s going to go. We shoot the easy ones, the ones that are open, and I feel like we’re passing some up that we should be shooting. We just have to keep shooting and it’ll fall.”

The Lakers lack of shooters may also be hurting the play of rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, who is at his best when he is surrounded by shooters as he has a gifted ability to find them when they’re open.

Offseason additions like Brook Lopez and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were brought in partly because of their ability to shoot the three, so hopefully they will start hitting more in the future.

One thing the Lakers have done well to combat their shooting struggles though is taking the ball to the hole, as they lead the NBA in points in the paint so look for them to continue to focus on that until they start knocking down some shots.

