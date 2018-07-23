Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Says Anyone Vandalizing LeBron James Murals Are Not Fans

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time in a long time for the upcoming 2018-19 NBA season. The catalyst for that is undoubtedly the signing of LeBron James, who immediately turns the team into a contender.

This is exactly what Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had in mind when she brought in Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka to run basketball operations. Unfortunately, James’ arrival hasn’t been fondly welcomed by some Lakers ‘fans.’

Two murals of James have been vandalized over the past couple of weeks, even though the second showed him paying respect to past Laker greats. Buss recently appeared on Willard and Plaschke where she made it clear that anyone defacing these murals are not real Lakers fans:

“If they’re doing that, then they’re not Laker fans. I guess I just didn’t realize how many people from Boston live in Los Angeles. That’s not a Laker fan, and that’s not what Laker fans stand for. … It’s a shame. I think the artists that have worked hard, their work deserves attention, deserves to be appreciated. Shame on the people who deface that. It’s not right.”

For years, fans have been debating who is the better player between James and Kobe Bryant and those arguments can get fierce. Now that James is a Laker, many feel that some are placing him above those Lakers legends, disrespecting them. But as Buss says, there is no reason to deface artwork that people have worked hard on.

Throughout history, the Lakers have always had the biggest stars and James is the latest to be a part of the purple and gold legacy. Whether or not certain people ever embrace him, everyone should agree to leave the artwork alone.

