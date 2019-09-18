Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Entering Tequila Business With Ownership Group Including Michael Jordan

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has made a name for herself as one of just two female owners of an NBA team as well as being one of the most successful ones.

Buss has found herself a major proponent of the team’s past and present. She was the president of the Great Western Forum before the late Dr. Jerry Buss put her in charge of the Lakers.

Since taking over the Lakers in 2013 and taking full control in 2017, Buss has developed relationships with many other NBA owners including Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan. As far as friendships go, this is certainly one of the most powerful groups in the sports world, and it’s likely what encouraged them to all go into the tequila business together.

Jordan, who is known as perhaps the greatest basketball player ever, has always had a strong interest in creating his own tequila brand. And despite knowing he could take the easy way out, Jordan chose to work with the other owners to make his brand strong, according to ESPN:

When Michael Jordan decided to get into the tequila business, he could have slapped his name on the label, maybe autographed a few bottles and sold out the whole run in hours.

Jordan and this group of owners got the idea as they bonded over their love of tequila while at dinner, prompting them to build a business surrounding high-quality tequila and not just the big names selling it:

The idea came about three years ago, when Jordan bonded over a love of tequila while having dinner with Grousbeck, [Emilia] Fazzalari, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens.

If Buss, Jordan, and other NBA owners are involved, then it will likely find its way to being a successful business regardless of the quality of the tequila. However, it seems they are all committed to making sure that isn’t the case, and the quality of the tequila is what fuels the brand.

If this company does find its way off the ground, basketball fans everywhere will be flocking to try it and if it’s good, the Jordan-Buss-Grousbeck-Edens brand of tequila may live on for a while.