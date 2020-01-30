Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Details How Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant Inspired Her After Jerry Buss’ Death

As the world continues to mourn Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and the seven passengers, the Los Angeles Lakers have taken their time and rightfully so.

The Lakers are family-owned and Bryant was a part of it for 20 seasons.

With head coach Frank Vogel and the players starting to release their statements, Vanessa Bryant thanked fans for their support during this time.

And now, owner Jeanie Buss has broken her silence and detailed how Bryant and his daughter inspired her after Dr. Jerry Buss’ death, via Instagram:

As Buss shares in her post, the Mamba Sports Foundation has now created the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this unfortunate tragedy. If fans want to donate, please visit MambaOnThree.org.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the families involved.