Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Has ‘Complete Faith’ In Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka Heading Into Free Agency

NBA free agency is just days away and the Los Angeles Lakers will be arguably the most watched team in the league. The front office, led by president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general Rob Pelinka, has gotten the Lakers into prime position to make a splash.

Because of the groundwork over the past two years, there are a number of different directions the franchise could go in. The Lakers could could make a splash in free agency by signing the likes of LeBron James and Paul George.

The team could also make a huge trade for a star like Kawhi Leonard or someone else who hasn’t yet been mentioned. There is also the possibility that the Lakers re-sign their own players, such as Julius Randle and Isaiah Thomas, and save their salary cap space for 2019 free agents.

Whatever ultimately happens this offseason, President and owner Jeanie Buss has once again backed the front office of the Lakers. Buss restated she has complete faith in however the Lakers front office wants to build the team, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

“In the young core and the new guys that we’re adding, I have complete faith in our front office — no matter how they want to build the team, whether it’s through trades or free agency, trades or through the draft — that they’re going to build on the style of play that you saw throughout this year,” Buss said.

What ultimately happens this offseason is anyone’s guess. Pelinka has said that the team is prepared to go any route this summer, be it adding big-name free agents or sticking with their young core and allowing them to grow for another year.

Regardless of what unfolds, the Lakers seem to be on the right path to ending their franchise-worst five season playoff drought and the moves this team makes this summer will hopefully speed up that process.

As part of our efforts to help you understand how we handle the personal information you share with us, and in preparation for the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we’ve updated our Privacy & Cookies Policy. The updated Privacy & Cookies Policy will take effect on May 22, 2018. By using our services on or after that date, you’ll be agreeing to our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy. We recommend that you read our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy in full.