Lakers News: JaVale McGee Believes “The Grinch” Costume Was Among Best Across NBA On Halloween



With the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Halloween, it gave players the opportunity to get creative. As such, LeBron James, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and JaVale McGee were willing participants as they arrived at Staples Center in full costume.

James dressed as Jason Voorhees from “Friday the 13th,” Hart was Dwight Schrute from “The Office” and Ingram dressed as “Harry Potter” villain Lord Voldemort. While each fared well in joining in on Halloween festivities, the night easily belonged to McGee.

He wore a “Grinch” suit as his costume before the game and for his postgame interview after notching his first double-double with the Lakers. “They had to custom make it. This is custom right here,” he said.

“Feel me. That’s straight Grinch material. Shout out to the Grinch, shout out to Universal, shout out my agent.”

While McGee was excited to have on his custom-made costume, he allowed that it likely would be a one-time wear but left open a possibility for putting it on next month. “I might put a Christmas hat on it,” he said.

Both because of his personality and height, McGee’s costume was among the most-discussed on social media. He was fond of others but felt as though “The Grinch” was one of the best across the NBA on Halloween.

“Josh had “The Office,” that was a pretty good one,” McGee said. “I saw Klay Thompson had the Jackie Moon outfit, that was pretty dope. Yeah, I feel like I’m pretty good with this costume.”